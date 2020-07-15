11128 Burnt Flat Road

Amenities

Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Big Cottonwood Canyon - ***Location, Location, Location*** This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath cabin home is the outdoor adventurer's dream. Sitting in the heart of Big Cottonwood Canyon. Includes washer/dryer hook ups, gas fireplace, snow removal, outdoor decks and more. Just down the road from Silver Fork Lodge right off the main highway.



Minutes from the worlds best ski resorts. Hiking and bike trails are truly in your back yard. You don't have to worry about the drive up the canyon because you're already there.

Sorry, No Pets.



