Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:29 AM

11128 Burnt Flat Road

11128 E Burnt Flat Rd · (801) 262-3900
Location

11128 E Burnt Flat Rd, Salt Lake County, UT 84121

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11128 Burnt Flat Road · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Big Cottonwood Canyon - ***Location, Location, Location*** This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath cabin home is the outdoor adventurer's dream. Sitting in the heart of Big Cottonwood Canyon. Includes washer/dryer hook ups, gas fireplace, snow removal, outdoor decks and more. Just down the road from Silver Fork Lodge right off the main highway.

Minutes from the worlds best ski resorts. Hiking and bike trails are truly in your back yard. You don't have to worry about the drive up the canyon because you're already there.
Sorry, No Pets.

* Call 801-262-3900 to schedule a showing or visit us online at www.pmsystems.net - view rental properties - Apply Now!

Please note - listing information may be changed without notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4757557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11128 Burnt Flat Road have any available units?
11128 Burnt Flat Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11128 Burnt Flat Road have?
Some of 11128 Burnt Flat Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11128 Burnt Flat Road currently offering any rent specials?
11128 Burnt Flat Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11128 Burnt Flat Road pet-friendly?
No, 11128 Burnt Flat Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake County.
Does 11128 Burnt Flat Road offer parking?
No, 11128 Burnt Flat Road does not offer parking.
Does 11128 Burnt Flat Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11128 Burnt Flat Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11128 Burnt Flat Road have a pool?
No, 11128 Burnt Flat Road does not have a pool.
Does 11128 Burnt Flat Road have accessible units?
No, 11128 Burnt Flat Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11128 Burnt Flat Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11128 Burnt Flat Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11128 Burnt Flat Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11128 Burnt Flat Road does not have units with air conditioning.
