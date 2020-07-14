Sugar House Apartments

Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $500 refundable deposit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Communication package $125
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: We have garages that are $50 a month and carports that are $25 a month. We have plenty of street parking.
Storage Details: 3x5 Storage for $25 a month