All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like Sugar House Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
Sugar House Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Sugar House Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
2057 S 1200 E · (801) 396-9237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Westminster
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2057 S 1200 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Westminster

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit S301 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit S307 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sugar House Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
24hr gym
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car charging
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $500 refundable deposit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Communication package $125
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: We have garages that are $50 a month and carports that are $25 a month. We have plenty of street parking.
Storage Details: 3x5 Storage for $25 a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sugar House Apartments have any available units?
Sugar House Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Sugar House Apartments have?
Some of Sugar House Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sugar House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sugar House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sugar House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sugar House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sugar House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sugar House Apartments offers parking.
Does Sugar House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sugar House Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sugar House Apartments have a pool?
No, Sugar House Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sugar House Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sugar House Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sugar House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sugar House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Sugar House Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84117
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
City Line
57 S 300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
ViA
3808 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Quattro
385 S 400 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity