Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub package receiving on-site laundry conference room courtyard internet access lobby online portal

Here at Seven65 Apartments we offer comfortable homes managed by a committed staff that provides you with an oasis within the middle of Salt Lake City. Our community offers an array of amenities and each home has modern appliances good lighting and ample storage. You can enjoy the business center the spa the pool and the peace and quiet of your new home while not sacrificing on location. In every direction you`ll have restaurants public transportation great shopping parks schools and churches meaning you`ll never have to go far from home for an evening on the town. Our staff does everything that it can to make your home feel like home. We want you to be comfortable in your surroundings and feel moved to call Seven65 Lofts home. Work. Play. Live life to it`s fullest. And come home to Seven65 Lofts.Please call for an appointment today!