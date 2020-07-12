Santa Fe Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $500 refundable; short deposit $87.50
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet; half is refundable
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: $35/mo/pet
restrictions: Any pure or mixed breed of the following are restricted: chow chow, dalmatian, doberman, german shepherd,husky bredds, boxer,Alaskan Mala Mute, Belgian Malinois,Presa Canarios, Pittbull breeds, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier,Wolf hybrid
Parking Details: Assigned covered $20/mo; free open space. Covered lot.