Salt Lake City, UT
Santa Fe Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Santa Fe Apartments

1550 Fort Union Blvd · (317) 434-1763
Rent Special
Now Offering 1 Month Free!*
Location

1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Butler West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit DC-14 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit UC-22 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit HS-22 · Avail. Aug 30

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit KC-22 · Avail. now

$1,153

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit AW-32 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit QE-32 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Santa Fe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
basketball court
hot tub
internet cafe
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $500 refundable; short deposit $87.50
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet; half is refundable
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: $35/mo/pet
restrictions: Any pure or mixed breed of the following are restricted: chow chow, dalmatian, doberman, german shepherd,husky bredds, boxer,Alaskan Mala Mute, Belgian Malinois,Presa Canarios, Pittbull breeds, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier,Wolf hybrid
Parking Details: Assigned covered $20/mo; free open space. Covered lot.
Storage Details: none

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Santa Fe Apartments have any available units?
Santa Fe Apartments has 16 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Santa Fe Apartments have?
Some of Santa Fe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Santa Fe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Santa Fe Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering 1 Month Free!*
Is Santa Fe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Santa Fe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Santa Fe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Santa Fe Apartments offers parking.
Does Santa Fe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Santa Fe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Santa Fe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Santa Fe Apartments has a pool.
Does Santa Fe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Santa Fe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Santa Fe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Santa Fe Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
