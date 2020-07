Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking sauna yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill community garden lobby package receiving smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses. Shift your attention from the grind and live how you choose. From formal attire in the club room to casual conversations to in the hidden lounge we can cover any social agenda. Track your torque with the virtual spin trainer, breathe easily in the wellness center or get fired up in the sauna, we've got the tools to cater to your physical needs. Rooftop stargazing, catching the latest game or absorbing the newest best seller, our outdoor places are wide open. We have studio - 3 bedroom exclusive residences. Quattro is your home, Salt Lake City is your scene, and the world awaits you. Welcome to meticulously crafted living, tuned to you.