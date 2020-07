Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities car charging elevator gym parking bike storage garage lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nexus on 9th, a premier residential community which blends the best elements of refinement and comfort. Situated near both Downtown Salt Lake City and Sugar House, our community affords residents the convenience of quick, walkable access to a wide range of retail, dining, and entertainment. There is a certain sense of the idyllic to be had in making a home with Nexus on 9th. We hope you will soon experience that firsthand.