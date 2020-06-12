Monaco Apartments

Lease Length: 6 months or 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person over 18
Deposit: Depends on credit $0-$200
Move-in Fees: $150 Lease Initiation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, sewer and trash, gas package $60-$145 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
fee: Additional Insurance needed for fish
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed Restriction
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Parking on the property is $15 per month.