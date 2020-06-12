Monaco Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym game room parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking online portal cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans. One of our incredible two bedroom layouts offers bedrooms on opposite sides of the apartment. Complete with one full bath, vanity, privacy, and second half-bath with large vanity area. Both bedrooms are oversized and include walk-in closets. Central air conditioning, private balconies, extra storage, and covered parking all add value to your new home. All units include a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Select units include stainless steel appliances and in-home washer and dryers. Schedule your personal tour with one of our leasing professionals today!



*** Bridge Property Management announces new ownership as of October 2018.