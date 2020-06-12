All apartments in Salt Lake City
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
Monaco Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Monaco Apartments

4115 S 430 E · (801) 218-2369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84107
Millcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 147 · Avail. Jul 22

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 145 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 7

$946

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monaco Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans. One of our incredible two bedroom layouts offers bedrooms on opposite sides of the apartment. Complete with one full bath, vanity, privacy, and second half-bath with large vanity area. Both bedrooms are oversized and include walk-in closets. Central air conditioning, private balconies, extra storage, and covered parking all add value to your new home. All units include a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Select units include stainless steel appliances and in-home washer and dryers. Schedule your personal tour with one of our leasing professionals today!

*** Bridge Property Management announces new ownership as of October 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person over 18
Deposit: Depends on credit $0-$200
Move-in Fees: $150 Lease Initiation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, sewer and trash, gas package $60-$145 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
fee: Additional Insurance needed for fish
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed Restriction
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Parking on the property is $15 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monaco Apartments have any available units?
Monaco Apartments has 8 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Monaco Apartments have?
Some of Monaco Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monaco Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Monaco Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monaco Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Monaco Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Monaco Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Monaco Apartments offers parking.
Does Monaco Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monaco Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monaco Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Monaco Apartments has a pool.
Does Monaco Apartments have accessible units?
No, Monaco Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Monaco Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monaco Apartments has units with dishwashers.
