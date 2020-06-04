Amenities

24hr laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!



Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Salt Lake City views or a night out on the town, Hightower Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want.



We offer pet friendly, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes from Salt Lake City's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.