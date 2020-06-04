All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Hightower

40 S 900 E · (972) 787-1465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8F · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 10F · Avail. Aug 7

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 10H · Avail. Aug 22

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hightower.

Amenities

24hr laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Salt Lake City views or a night out on the town, Hightower Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want.\n\nWe offer pet friendly, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes from Salt Lake City's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - half months rent
Move-in Fees: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 55lbs
Parking Details: Open lots, car ports $40, garages $60.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hightower have any available units?
Hightower has 8 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Hightower have?
Some of Hightower's amenities include 24hr laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hightower currently offering any rent specials?
Hightower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hightower pet-friendly?
Yes, Hightower is pet friendly.
Does Hightower offer parking?
Yes, Hightower offers parking.
Does Hightower have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hightower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hightower have a pool?
No, Hightower does not have a pool.
Does Hightower have accessible units?
No, Hightower does not have accessible units.
Does Hightower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hightower has units with dishwashers.
