Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - half months rent
Move-in Fees: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 55lbs
Parking Details: Open lots, car ports $40, garages $60.