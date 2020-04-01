875 East Sherman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry internet access

Cozy & urban BASEMENT UNIT 2bed/1bath minutes from 9th and 9th and downtown!



Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!



Perks

-ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED at flat $150!!

-Basement unit.

-Large windows with ample natural light throughout

-Spacious living room, kitchen, and dining room

-Sleek cabinetry and countertops.

-Washer and dryer in unit

-Hardwood flooring

-Ample storage.

-Located just minutes from Liberty Park, dog parks, 9th and 9th, downtown, and popular eateries!

-Pets allowed!

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum, no felonies, and no evictions

-Unit to be filled in June!



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.