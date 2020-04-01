All apartments in Salt Lake City
875 East Sherman Avenue

875 Sherman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

875 Sherman Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
East Central South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
internet access
Cozy & urban BASEMENT UNIT 2bed/1bath minutes from 9th and 9th and downtown!

Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!

Perks
-ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED at flat $150!!
-Basement unit.
-Large windows with ample natural light throughout
-Spacious living room, kitchen, and dining room
-Sleek cabinetry and countertops.
-Washer and dryer in unit
-Hardwood flooring
-Ample storage.
-Located just minutes from Liberty Park, dog parks, 9th and 9th, downtown, and popular eateries!
-Pets allowed!
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum, no felonies, and no evictions
-Unit to be filled in June!

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 East Sherman Avenue have any available units?
875 East Sherman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 East Sherman Avenue have?
Some of 875 East Sherman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 East Sherman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
875 East Sherman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 East Sherman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 East Sherman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 875 East Sherman Avenue offer parking?
No, 875 East Sherman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 875 East Sherman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 East Sherman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 East Sherman Avenue have a pool?
No, 875 East Sherman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 875 East Sherman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 875 East Sherman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 875 East Sherman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 875 East Sherman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
