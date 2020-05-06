845 East 100 South #402

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Amazing Funished Condo..Close to Eveything - This amazing furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo on the 4th floor with over 1200 sq. ft. This condo is in a great downtown location close to everything including the University of Utah. Short term leasing is available in this unit. Please contact iPro Rentals for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call or Text 801-613-8680 or visit www.iProRealtyRentals.com to schedule a walkthrough of this property.



NO PETS.



Rental Criteria:

Must be able to pass a full background check

Must be able to verify Employment

Must make 2.5x the monthly rent

Must be able to verify past rental history

Must be able to verify references and emergency contact

NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years

NO evictions

NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property

Criminal background check review.



APPLICATION: Before you visit the property or submitting an application we suggest you view our qualifications to rent at www.iProRealtyRentals.com at the tenant tab. Be advised an increased deposit may be required on applications with a lower credit score and other factors listed on our website. We process all applications, the first application that completes all paperwork requirements will be processed first.



$40 application fee per applicant 18 years or older for background/credit check (non-refundable). Prior to putting in an application, you can text our office at 801-613-8680 to ask if we already have an application in prior to paying for your application. All application fees are NON-refundable.



If you are interested in this property please visit our website at

www.iProRealtyRentals.com click on this property and fill out the application link.



Tenant charges:

*Security Deposit 100% refundable

*Tenant responsible to sign up for and pay directly for Rocky Mountain Power.

*$10.00 monthly processing & maintenance fee in addition to the monthly rent.

*$40.00 Application fee per applicant 18 or older (non-refundable)

*$195.00 Lease Initiation Fee (one time fee collected at move-in)

*The tenant will be responsible to obtain renters insurance



iPro Realty Network Property Management is a full-service property management and sales brokerage.



We abide by the terms of the Federal Fair Housing Act.



COVID-19: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.



If viewing this unit you must wear a mask and refrain touching countertops, door handles, appliances, lighting, faucets, and using bathrooms. Also, please NO children under 18 should enter the home.



The safety of our clients, advisors, and community is of utmost importance to us.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3788704)