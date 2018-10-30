All apartments in Salt Lake City
844 South West Temple
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:41 PM

844 South West Temple

844 West Temple · (801) 919-8101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

844 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Downtown Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
key fob access
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
coffee bar
key fob access
DOWNTOWN Come see these Brand-New efficiency studio apartments located in the Granary District. Ask about our move in specials! These Urban chic studio apartments are neat & clean plus never lived in. Close to TRAX, the bus lines, grocery stores, coffee shops and gathering places. These studios are perfect for those who bike or use public transportation. Coin-op laundry is available in the building. This project has limited pet friendly units available. These units are located on the ground floor.

Key FOB in lock box is for access of handle the box is on north building. The physical key is for the apartment #212 door.

No Pets
No Smoking

Rent starts at $675 depending on unit
Deposits start at $675 depending on unit
Tenant pays all utilities
Background and credit check $30 per adult (18 & older)

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 South West Temple have any available units?
844 South West Temple has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 South West Temple have?
Some of 844 South West Temple's amenities include pet friendly, coffee bar, and key fob access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 South West Temple currently offering any rent specials?
844 South West Temple isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 South West Temple pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 South West Temple is pet friendly.
Does 844 South West Temple offer parking?
No, 844 South West Temple does not offer parking.
Does 844 South West Temple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 South West Temple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 South West Temple have a pool?
No, 844 South West Temple does not have a pool.
Does 844 South West Temple have accessible units?
Yes, 844 South West Temple has accessible units.
Does 844 South West Temple have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 South West Temple does not have units with dishwashers.
