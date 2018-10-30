844 South West Temple

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible coffee bar key fob access

DOWNTOWN Come see these Brand-New efficiency studio apartments located in the Granary District. Ask about our move in specials! These Urban chic studio apartments are neat & clean plus never lived in. Close to TRAX, the bus lines, grocery stores, coffee shops and gathering places. These studios are perfect for those who bike or use public transportation. Coin-op laundry is available in the building. This project has limited pet friendly units available. These units are located on the ground floor.



Key FOB in lock box is for access of handle the box is on north building. The physical key is for the apartment #212 door.



No Pets

No Smoking



Rent starts at $675 depending on unit

Deposits start at $675 depending on unit

Tenant pays all utilities

Background and credit check $30 per adult (18 & older)



MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.



ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.