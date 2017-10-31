Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like
760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM
Check Availability
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL
760 100 South
·
(801) 449-0551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
East Central North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
760 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now
$1,200
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
FULLY FURNISHED 1 BD 1 BTH apartment near the U, downtown and shopping!
*Laundromat nearby.
This property consists of two building - a main building in the front and a four-plex in the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have any available units?
760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Salt Lake City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have?
Some of 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL currently offering any rent specials?
760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL pet-friendly?
No, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City
.
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL offer parking?
Yes, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL does offer parking.
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have a pool?
No, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL does not have a pool.
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have accessible units?
No, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL does not have accessible units.
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Hightower
40 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
CityScape
134 S 400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
4th West
255 N 400 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Morton
245 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Similar Pages
Salt Lake City 1 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with Parking
Salt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Valley City, UT
West Jordan, UT
Sandy, UT
Orem, UT
Millcreek, UT
South Jordan, UT
Layton, UT
Murray, UT
Draper, UT
South Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UT
Midvale, UT
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central City
East Central North
The Avenues
Jordan Meadows
Downtown Salt Lake City
Capitol Hill
Westpointe
Poplar Grove
Apartments Near Colleges
LDS Business College
University of Utah
Salt Lake Community College