760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL

760 100 South · (801) 449-0551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

760 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
FULLY FURNISHED 1 BD 1 BTH apartment near the U, downtown and shopping!

*Laundromat nearby.
This property consists of two building - a main building in the front and a four-plex in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have any available units?
760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have?
Some of 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL currently offering any rent specials?
760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL pet-friendly?
No, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL offer parking?
Yes, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL does offer parking.
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have a pool?
No, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL does not have a pool.
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have accessible units?
No, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL does not have accessible units.
Does 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 East 100 South # 2, FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL has units with dishwashers.

