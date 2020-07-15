725 S 200 W Apt 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance online portal

**Promotional Price of $1,195 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,250 for the remainder of the lease!



**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This stunning unit features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from downtown, I-15 and within walking distance to TRAX. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 930 sq ft in a secure building. When you walk in, you'll find two bedrooms and two full bathrooms as well as kitchen, dining and living area. Additional amenities include, walk in closets, spacious living room and covered parking!



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the right entry doorknob for the building and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/058e91f069/725-south-200-west-salt-lake-city-ut-84101



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $1,250.00 ($812.50 Refundable)

Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $70/month)

Lease Length: Negotiable

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/eHMl-49We7w

Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/112742



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.