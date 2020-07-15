All apartments in Salt Lake City
725 S 200 W Apt 204

725 200 West · No Longer Available
Location

725 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Downtown Salt Lake City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
**Promotional Price of $1,195 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,250 for the remainder of the lease!

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This stunning unit features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from downtown, I-15 and within walking distance to TRAX. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 930 sq ft in a secure building. When you walk in, you'll find two bedrooms and two full bathrooms as well as kitchen, dining and living area. Additional amenities include, walk in closets, spacious living room and covered parking!

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the right entry doorknob for the building and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/058e91f069/725-south-200-west-salt-lake-city-ut-84101

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,250.00 ($812.50 Refundable)
Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $70/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/eHMl-49We7w
Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/112742

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 S 200 W Apt 204 have any available units?
725 S 200 W Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 S 200 W Apt 204 have?
Some of 725 S 200 W Apt 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 S 200 W Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
725 S 200 W Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 S 200 W Apt 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 S 200 W Apt 204 is pet friendly.
Does 725 S 200 W Apt 204 offer parking?
Yes, 725 S 200 W Apt 204 offers parking.
Does 725 S 200 W Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 S 200 W Apt 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 S 200 W Apt 204 have a pool?
No, 725 S 200 W Apt 204 does not have a pool.
Does 725 S 200 W Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 725 S 200 W Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 725 S 200 W Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 S 200 W Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.
