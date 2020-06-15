Amenities

This beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath with high ceilings, front porch, and back patio. This home has been recently painted throughout the house. Great location between Downtown and Liberty Park. Several blocks from the 4th South Trax corridor, library, grocery stores, and restaurants. Extremely walkable and bikeable neighborhood. Wired for google fiber. The property includes off-street parking. This home will not last long! Call us today!



Call for me details on the lease to purchase!



THE BASICS

- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/

- Schedule a Viewing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/718-s-400-e?p=Company

- Available Date: 11/10/2019

- Parking:

- Lease Term: One Year Minimum

- Pets Allowed: negoiable

- No Utilities Included



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge

- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW

- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)

- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)

- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month

- Security Deposit: Equal to one month rent (50% refundable)

- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable). All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets

- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 825-1240



Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



