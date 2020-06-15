All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:19 PM

718 S 400 E

718 400 East · (801) 210-9961
Location

718 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
google fiber
online portal
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath with high ceilings, front porch, and back patio. This home has been recently painted throughout the house. Great location between Downtown and Liberty Park. Several blocks from the 4th South Trax corridor, library, grocery stores, and restaurants. Extremely walkable and bikeable neighborhood. Wired for google fiber. The property includes off-street parking. This home will not last long! Call us today!

Call for me details on the lease to purchase!

THE BASICS
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Schedule a Viewing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/718-s-400-e?p=Company
- Available Date: 11/10/2019
- Parking:
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: negoiable
- No Utilities Included

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Security Deposit: Equal to one month rent (50% refundable)
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable). All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 825-1240

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: New Paint, Dining Room, Living Room, Patio, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), W/D In Unit, Stove/Oven, Cable Ready, Disposal, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floor, Fenced Yard (Full), Refrigerator, Basement (Unfinished), Forced Air Heating, Sprinklers (Auto)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 S 400 E have any available units?
718 S 400 E has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 S 400 E have?
Some of 718 S 400 E's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 S 400 E currently offering any rent specials?
718 S 400 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 S 400 E pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 S 400 E is pet friendly.
Does 718 S 400 E offer parking?
Yes, 718 S 400 E does offer parking.
Does 718 S 400 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 S 400 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 S 400 E have a pool?
No, 718 S 400 E does not have a pool.
Does 718 S 400 E have accessible units?
No, 718 S 400 E does not have accessible units.
Does 718 S 400 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 S 400 E has units with dishwashers.
