624 E. 300 S. Apt 10.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Studio apartment near the U. Two blocks away from TRAX, close to downtown SLC and near plenty amenities - all within walking distance!



Unit includes water/sewer, garbage and free WiFi!

Built in 1900, this beautiful Victorian Style home has truly withstood the test of time, and it is still providing its unique qualities for us to enjoy today. The building hosts multiple units, all with its own beautiful and individual features, space and size. The entrance opens up to a beautiful foyer, with original wood staircase and high ceiling. Stain glass windows can be seen on the east side of the building, still intact, and just as beautiful as it was when it was first installed.



The laundry room is located in the basement of the building, with its entrance on the west side of the building, half way down the driveway (the green door is the entrance). Parking, for guests and tenants, is located at the back of the building.