624 E. 300 S. Apt 10.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:47 PM

624 E. 300 S. Apt 10

624 300 South · (801) 449-0551
Location

624 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$790

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Studio apartment near the U. Two blocks away from TRAX, close to downtown SLC and near plenty amenities - all within walking distance!

Unit includes water/sewer, garbage and free WiFi!
Built in 1900, this beautiful Victorian Style home has truly withstood the test of time, and it is still providing its unique qualities for us to enjoy today. The building hosts multiple units, all with its own beautiful and individual features, space and size. The entrance opens up to a beautiful foyer, with original wood staircase and high ceiling. Stain glass windows can be seen on the east side of the building, still intact, and just as beautiful as it was when it was first installed.

The laundry room is located in the basement of the building, with its entrance on the west side of the building, half way down the driveway (the green door is the entrance). Parking, for guests and tenants, is located at the back of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 have any available units?
624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 have?
Some of 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 currently offering any rent specials?
624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 pet-friendly?
No, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 offer parking?
Yes, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 offers parking.
Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 have a pool?
No, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 does not have a pool.
Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 have accessible units?
No, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 10 does not have units with dishwashers.

