Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

624 E. 300 S. Apt 1

624 300 South · (801) 449-0551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

624 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2 BD Unit near downtown SLC. Plenty of storage space - within walking distance to nearby grocery, eatery and Trax.
Built in 1900, this beautiful Victorian Style home has truly withstood the test of time, and it is still providing its unique qualities for us to enjoy today. The building hosts multiple units, all with its own beautiful and individual features, space and size. The entrance opens up to a beautiful foyer, with original wood staircase and high ceiling. Stain glass windows can be seen on the east side of the building, still intact, and just as beautiful as it was when it was first installed.

The laundry room is located in the basement of the building, with its entrance on the west side of the building, half way down the driveway (the green door is the entrance). Parking, for guests and tenants, is located at the back of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 have any available units?
624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 have?
Some of 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 does offer parking.
Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 E. 300 S. Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
