Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:17 AM

621 East 100 South

621 100 South · (801) 441-3034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
For lease is a beautiful, newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath in Downtown Salt Lake!!

Features include:

-2 beds

-1 bath

-BRAND NEW KITCHEN!

-Stainless steel appliances

-Custom tile backsplash

-Granite countertops

-New cabinets!

-New carpet

-New bathroom with custom tile surround

-New vanity

-Onsite shared laundry facilities

-Off street parking

-Amazing location right in the heart of Salt Lake City!!

-Beautiful, historic building!!

Rent: $1,150

Deposit: $1000 ($750 refundable)

Application Fee: $25/adult (non-refundable)

Tenant pays $45 fee for water, sewer, and trash.

NO SMOKING!!! NO SMOKING!!! NO VAPING!!!

For showings call 801-528-4557 Ext 3

Text ONLY: 801-613-1386

Email rentutahleasing@gmail.com

Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 East 100 South have any available units?
621 East 100 South has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 East 100 South have?
Some of 621 East 100 South's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 East 100 South currently offering any rent specials?
621 East 100 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 East 100 South pet-friendly?
No, 621 East 100 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 621 East 100 South offer parking?
Yes, 621 East 100 South does offer parking.
Does 621 East 100 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 East 100 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 East 100 South have a pool?
No, 621 East 100 South does not have a pool.
Does 621 East 100 South have accessible units?
No, 621 East 100 South does not have accessible units.
Does 621 East 100 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 East 100 South does not have units with dishwashers.
