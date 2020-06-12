621 East 100 South

Amenities

For lease is a beautiful, newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath in Downtown Salt Lake!!



Features include:



-2 beds



-1 bath



-BRAND NEW KITCHEN!



-Stainless steel appliances



-Custom tile backsplash



-Granite countertops



-New cabinets!



-New carpet



-New bathroom with custom tile surround



-New vanity



-Onsite shared laundry facilities



-Off street parking



-Amazing location right in the heart of Salt Lake City!!



-Beautiful, historic building!!



Rent: $1,150



Deposit: $1000 ($750 refundable)



Application Fee: $25/adult (non-refundable)



Tenant pays $45 fee for water, sewer, and trash.



NO SMOKING!!! NO SMOKING!!! NO VAPING!!!



For showings call 801-528-4557 Ext 3



Text ONLY: 801-613-1386



Email rentutahleasing@gmail.com



Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.