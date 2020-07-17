615 E 700 S Apt 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cozy 2bed/1bath just minutes from the University and downtown!!



For the fastest response, please TEXT Lena at 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property!



Perks:

**Promotional Price of $995 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,025 for the remainder of the lease! **

-Hardwood floors

-Built in AC

-Assigned off-street parking (2) spots

-Just a couple blocks from Trolley Regent

-Only a few minutes to the University of Utah and downtown

-TRAX stop within a half mile

-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions



Tenant responsible for electric and gas, landlord responsible for trash service. Water split between the 6 units.



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.