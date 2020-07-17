All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

615 E 700 S Apt 6

615 700 East · (385) 327-7451
Location

615 700 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy 2bed/1bath just minutes from the University and downtown!!

For the fastest response, please TEXT Lena at 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property!

Perks:
**Promotional Price of $995 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,025 for the remainder of the lease! **
-Hardwood floors
-Built in AC
-Assigned off-street parking (2) spots
-Just a couple blocks from Trolley Regent
-Only a few minutes to the University of Utah and downtown
-TRAX stop within a half mile
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

Tenant responsible for electric and gas, landlord responsible for trash service. Water split between the 6 units.

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

