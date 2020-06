Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Price Reduced! Cozy 1 Bedroom Triplex Near Downtown SLC - Highlight Features:

- Walk In Closet with built in shelving

- Nice Open Kitchen and Dining Area with plenty of cabinet space

- Close to Downtown and U of U



1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 650 sq.ft.



Parking: Off Street Parking



Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Oven & Washer/Dryer



$895 Monthly Rent

$895 Security Deposit



Utilities:

Tenant Pays - Gas & Electric

Owner Pays - Water, Sewer & Garbage



Pets allowed with $350 Refundable Pet Deposit and $35 monthly Pet Rent Per Pet.



NO Smoking



Location:

- Easy Freeway Access

- Walking Distance to Schools and New Library



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



