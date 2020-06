Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Salt Lake (Rose Park) 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Spacious 1000 sq. ft. layout. Crown molding, newer doors, paint, windows, trim, bathroom, etc. Many upgrades throughout. Well cared for property. Washer dryer hookups. Huge kitchen with tons of storage. Tile in bathroom and kitchen. Off street parking. Convenient area with shopping, schools, churches and more. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or call at 801-302-3300.