Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:47 AM

438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1

438 Center Street · (385) 450-2785
Location

438 Center Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available July 1. This is a small, quiet condo complex located a few blocks north of the LDS Conference Center and just west of the capitol building in a charming historic neighborhood. It is in the Marmalade area of downtown. This unit has central air conditioning, gas fireplace, nice coin laundry room on-premises, a nice swimming pool, well-kept grounds, covered parking and secure storage shed. It is an end unit on the main level, quiet, shaded, and easy access to the parking area. It has low utility costs. No smoking or vaping on or in the premises. No pets allowed. Renter's insurance is required.

Tenants:

- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older
- Responsible to sign up and pay gas and electric
- Renters insurance is required and can be provided

If interested, please review our rental criteria at peacefulpm.com/rental-criteria-and-faq/ and schedule a showing by contacting Emil at (385)450-2785 or Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 have any available units?
438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 have?
Some of 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 has a pool.
Does 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
