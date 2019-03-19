438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Available July 1. This is a small, quiet condo complex located a few blocks north of the LDS Conference Center and just west of the capitol building in a charming historic neighborhood. It is in the Marmalade area of downtown. This unit has central air conditioning, gas fireplace, nice coin laundry room on-premises, a nice swimming pool, well-kept grounds, covered parking and secure storage shed. It is an end unit on the main level, quiet, shaded, and easy access to the parking area. It has low utility costs. No smoking or vaping on or in the premises. No pets allowed. Renter's insurance is required.



Tenants:



- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older

- Responsible to sign up and pay gas and electric

- Renters insurance is required and can be provided



If interested, please review our rental criteria at peacefulpm.com/rental-criteria-and-faq/ and schedule a showing by contacting Emil at (385)450-2785 or Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com