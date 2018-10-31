365 W Reed Ave - 23

Amenities

The Lofts at Reed welcome you home to spacious and open floor plans and beautiful city views. Located in the thriving Marmalade District of Capital Hill in Downtown Salt Lake City, our 1 bedroom lofts provides you with luxury end details including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in unit laundry machines, secured reserved parking, an elevator and high speed fiber internet. We have 5 floor plans to select from with rent starting at $1225. Lease terms are 12 months.

Enjoy a secured building with key-less entry tucked away from the bustle of the city, yet conveniently minutes away from shopping, entertainment, public transportation, freeway entrance and the airport. Our small community at Reed offers the benefits of more privacy and a low-key tone to help you relax & enjoy your living space. Take advantage of the short stroll to the city park, Marmalade Library and local coffee shops or walk up the block to your neighborhood pub. We welcome Pets!

Call or text Vitoria @ 385-722-6759 to schedule a tour directly or click on Request Tour above. The photos you are viewing are of the Oakley floor-plan.

Take a virtual tour of our floorplans!

https://tours.thehive360vt.com/tours/JuH_32YKTN

