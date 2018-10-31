All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:25 AM

365 W Reed Ave - 23

365 Reed Avenue · (385) 722-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

365 Reed Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
No cash up front security deposit!

The Lofts at Reed welcome you home to spacious and open floor plans and beautiful city views. Located in the thriving Marmalade District of Capital Hill in Downtown Salt Lake City, our 1 bedroom lofts provides you with luxury end details including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in unit laundry machines, secured reserved parking, an elevator and high speed fiber internet. We have 5 floor plans to select from with rent starting at $1225. Lease terms are 12 months.
-
-
Enjoy a secured building with key-less entry tucked away from the bustle of the city, yet conveniently minutes away from shopping, entertainment, public transportation, freeway entrance and the airport. Our small community at Reed offers the benefits of more privacy and a low-key tone to help you relax & enjoy your living space. Take advantage of the short stroll to the city park, Marmalade Library and local coffee shops or walk up the block to your neighborhood pub. We welcome Pets!
-
-

Call or text Vitoria @ 385-722-6759 to schedule a tour directly or click on Request Tour above. The photos you are viewing are of the Oakley floor-plan.
-
-
Take a virtual tour of our floorplans!
-
-
https://tours.thehive360vt.com/tours/JuH_32YKTN
Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 W Reed Ave - 23 have any available units?
365 W Reed Ave - 23 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 W Reed Ave - 23 have?
Some of 365 W Reed Ave - 23's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 W Reed Ave - 23 currently offering any rent specials?
365 W Reed Ave - 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 W Reed Ave - 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 W Reed Ave - 23 is pet friendly.
Does 365 W Reed Ave - 23 offer parking?
Yes, 365 W Reed Ave - 23 does offer parking.
Does 365 W Reed Ave - 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 W Reed Ave - 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 W Reed Ave - 23 have a pool?
No, 365 W Reed Ave - 23 does not have a pool.
Does 365 W Reed Ave - 23 have accessible units?
No, 365 W Reed Ave - 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 365 W Reed Ave - 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 W Reed Ave - 23 has units with dishwashers.
