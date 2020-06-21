356 Edith Avenue South - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cozy duplex located near downtown Salt Lake City. Three bedrooms/2 bathrooms, laundry room with washer/dryer included, and is available beginning of July. Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.



Tenants:

Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older

Responsible for water, sewer, garbage, gas, and electric

Lease setup fee $50

Renters insurance required and can be easily provided for $16/month



If interested, contact Emil at (801)450-2785 Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property