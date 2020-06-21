All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:49 AM

356 Edith Avenue South - 2

356 Edith Avenue · (385) 450-2785
Location

356 Edith Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Liberty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy duplex located near downtown Salt Lake City. Three bedrooms/2 bathrooms, laundry room with washer/dryer included, and is available beginning of July. Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.

Tenants:
Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older
Responsible for water, sewer, garbage, gas, and electric
Lease setup fee $50
Renters insurance required and can be easily provided for $16/month

If interested, contact Emil at (801)450-2785 Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 have any available units?
356 Edith Avenue South - 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
356 Edith Avenue South - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 offer parking?
No, 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 have a pool?
No, 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 Edith Avenue South - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
