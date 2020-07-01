344 Post Street.

Amenities

pet friendly parking range refrigerator

This is a self showing property through Rently. Rent is $800. Base Deposit is $950. Deposit to hold $650($500 applies toward base deposit). Available 7/15/2020. Nice clean basement apartment in a triplex located in Salt Lake City. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with shower, large kitchen including stove and refrigerator, living room, off street parking. Gas central heating, tenants provides own cooling. Tenant pays their portion of all utilities. Off street parking. Some pets allowed on a case by case basis.



All payments prior to move in need to be cashiers check or money order, then we accept personal checks thereafter. We require all tenants to have renters insurance. Only non-smoking tenants considered. The Base Security deposit is with good credit, provable income and a good tenant history, otherwise it could increase.



We check credit and criminal background. We don't accept anyone that has a recent previous eviction (past 5 years) or recent criminal background (past 5 years) that would be considered dangerous to the property or other tenants or neighbors.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.