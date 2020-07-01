All apartments in Salt Lake City
344 Post Street.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:36 PM

344 Post Street

344 Post Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2061378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

344 Post Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Poplar Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a self showing property through Rently. Rent is $800. Base Deposit is $950. Deposit to hold $650($500 applies toward base deposit). Available 7/15/2020. Nice clean basement apartment in a triplex located in Salt Lake City. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with shower, large kitchen including stove and refrigerator, living room, off street parking. Gas central heating, tenants provides own cooling. Tenant pays their portion of all utilities. Off street parking. Some pets allowed on a case by case basis.

All payments prior to move in need to be cashiers check or money order, then we accept personal checks thereafter. We require all tenants to have renters insurance. Only non-smoking tenants considered. The Base Security deposit is with good credit, provable income and a good tenant history, otherwise it could increase.

We check credit and criminal background. We don't accept anyone that has a recent previous eviction (past 5 years) or recent criminal background (past 5 years) that would be considered dangerous to the property or other tenants or neighbors.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Post Street have any available units?
344 Post Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Post Street have?
Some of 344 Post Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Post Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 Post Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Post Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Post Street is pet friendly.
Does 344 Post Street offer parking?
Yes, 344 Post Street offers parking.
Does 344 Post Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Post Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Post Street have a pool?
No, 344 Post Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 Post Street have accessible units?
No, 344 Post Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Post Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Post Street does not have units with dishwashers.

