2550 South Main
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:47 AM

2550 South Main

Open Now until 6pm
2550 S Main St · (334) 801-0607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2550 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2550 South Main.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to 2550 South Main Apartments. At 2550 South Main you are offered not only the benefit of an ideal location, but the satisfaction of a new, gated, luxury apartment home community. Located just minutes from the convenience of I-15, Downtown and the Sugar House areas 2550 South Main is just the location that you are looking for to make your everyday living experience better and easier, with everything from the best restaurants and shopping located just a few minutes away. Jump on Trax or Front Runner for your commute to down town Salt Lake City, or to the University of Utah; with stations located just around the corner, your commute just got a lot more convenient.\n\n2550 South Main Apartments is Salt Lakes newest gated apartment community. With exceptional one and two bedroom apartment homes available, 2550 South Main offers only the best in exceptional living. Astonishing features await you in your new apartment home. All of our apartment homes offer private patio/balcony areas, included washer and dryers in the apartment, expansive closet spaces, all black appliances, built in microwaves, central air conditioning and efficient functional floor plans. \n\nNot only do our well designed apartment homes offer only the best, but our community features do as well. We offer our residents the wonderful convenience of a cutting edge fitness center; open 24 hours and featuring personal televisions on every piece of cardio equipment. Our modern clubhouse is equipped with wi-fi and the ability to stream music for your workout or surf the internet from your laptop or tablet. Our beautiful, seasonal swimming pool and sun deck offer a tranquil way to spend a sunny afternoon. Take your furry friend for a playdate in our fenced off dog park. With so many exceptional amenities to choose from, you will love spending your time here at 2550 South Main Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $299
Move-in Fees: $299 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40/pet/mo
restrictions: Up to 40 lbs; non aggressive breeds
Parking Details: 1 assigned free; covered $20/mo; garage $100/mo.
Storage Details: $20/mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 South Main have any available units?
2550 South Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 South Main have?
Some of 2550 South Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 South Main currently offering any rent specials?
2550 South Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 South Main pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 South Main is pet friendly.
Does 2550 South Main offer parking?
Yes, 2550 South Main offers parking.
Does 2550 South Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 South Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 South Main have a pool?
Yes, 2550 South Main has a pool.
Does 2550 South Main have accessible units?
No, 2550 South Main does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 South Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 South Main has units with dishwashers.
