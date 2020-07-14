Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to 2550 South Main Apartments. At 2550 South Main you are offered not only the benefit of an ideal location, but the satisfaction of a new, gated, luxury apartment home community. Located just minutes from the convenience of I-15, Downtown and the Sugar House areas 2550 South Main is just the location that you are looking for to make your everyday living experience better and easier, with everything from the best restaurants and shopping located just a few minutes away. Jump on Trax or Front Runner for your commute to down town Salt Lake City, or to the University of Utah; with stations located just around the corner, your commute just got a lot more convenient.



2550 South Main Apartments is Salt Lakes newest gated apartment community. With exceptional one and two bedroom apartment homes available, 2550 South Main offers only the best in exceptional living. Astonishing features await you in your new apartment home. All of our apartment homes offer private patio/balcony areas, included washer and dryers in the apartment, expansive closet spaces, all black appliances, built in microwaves, central air conditioning and efficient functional floor plans.



Not only do our well designed apartment homes offer only the best, but our community features do as well. We offer our residents the wonderful convenience of a cutting edge fitness center; open 24 hours and featuring personal televisions on every piece of cardio equipment. Our modern clubhouse is equipped with wi-fi and the ability to stream music for your workout or surf the internet from your laptop or tablet. Our beautiful, seasonal swimming pool and sun deck offer a tranquil way to spend a sunny afternoon. Take your furry friend for a playdate in our fenced off dog park. With so many exceptional amenities to choose from, you will love spending your time here at 2550 South Main Apartments.