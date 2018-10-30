All apartments in Salt Lake City
247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2

247 Pueblo Street · (385) 259-7140
Location

247 Pueblo Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Poplar Grove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property is close to downtown Salt Lake City! Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5827426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 have any available units?
247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 have?
Some of 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2 has units with dishwashers.
