2462 South 900 East

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground

Come home to this welcoming 3 bed/1 bath bungalow located directly across from Forest Dale Golf Course! Featuring new carpet, new flooring, new paint, newer windows and doors this home is charming and fresh!



The kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances - is the heart of this home with dining and living spaces situated right off the kitchen. The front porch is perfect for enjoying the warm summer evenings, while the HUGE fully fenced backyard is a perfect oasis for you and your four-legged family members. The low maintenance front yard also features a dedicated off-street parking spot. Ample street parking available too.



Fantastic Sugarhouse location near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Walk to UTA S-Line train stop. Easy access to I80 and I15!



Walk to grocery store. House is located across the street from a beautiful golf course with views of Wasatch mountains. Walk to Fairmont Park which has playground, skateboard park, soccer fields, aquatic center, and farmer's market in summertime.



Showings available by appointment only.



Pets allowed (dogs and cats) with pet deposit. Tenants to pay all utilities. One year lease, discount available for two year lease.



Contact Amy/Erik via email or text: 801-815-9339 or saintjamesplace841(at)gmail



