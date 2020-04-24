All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:23 AM

2462 South 900 East

2462 900 East · (801) 815-9339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2462 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Nibley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Come home to this welcoming 3 bed/1 bath bungalow located directly across from Forest Dale Golf Course! Featuring new carpet, new flooring, new paint, newer windows and doors this home is charming and fresh!

The kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances - is the heart of this home with dining and living spaces situated right off the kitchen. The front porch is perfect for enjoying the warm summer evenings, while the HUGE fully fenced backyard is a perfect oasis for you and your four-legged family members. The low maintenance front yard also features a dedicated off-street parking spot. Ample street parking available too.

Fantastic Sugarhouse location near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Walk to UTA S-Line train stop. Easy access to I80 and I15!

Walk to grocery store. House is located across the street from a beautiful golf course with views of Wasatch mountains. Walk to Fairmont Park which has playground, skateboard park, soccer fields, aquatic center, and farmer's market in summertime.

Showings available by appointment only.

Pets allowed (dogs and cats) with pet deposit. Tenants to pay all utilities. One year lease, discount available for two year lease.

Contact Amy/Erik via email or text: 801-815-9339 or saintjamesplace841(at)gmail

(RLNE5661321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 South 900 East have any available units?
2462 South 900 East has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2462 South 900 East have?
Some of 2462 South 900 East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 South 900 East currently offering any rent specials?
2462 South 900 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 South 900 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2462 South 900 East is pet friendly.
Does 2462 South 900 East offer parking?
Yes, 2462 South 900 East does offer parking.
Does 2462 South 900 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2462 South 900 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 South 900 East have a pool?
No, 2462 South 900 East does not have a pool.
Does 2462 South 900 East have accessible units?
No, 2462 South 900 East does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 South 900 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2462 South 900 East does not have units with dishwashers.
