Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated refrigerator

Recently remodeled twp bedroom Condo at Broadway Towers in Downtown Salt Lake City. Comes with new fridge and new washer/dryer and one covered parking space. To see this unit please contact Christopher S at 801-598-5720 Owner pays Condo Dues.

