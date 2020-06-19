211 N 200 W

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 2 Bd 2 Ba Basement Apt - Beautifully Remodeled Apartment with Separate Entrance and Shared Back Yard.



New Wood Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Blinds, Lighting...



Kitchen has New Appliances. Small Sitting Area. 2 Bedrooms both with Private Bathrooms. Laundry has Washer & Dryer Provided.



Rent $1200 Deposit $1000. Plus Tenant Pays $125 for All Utilities Included. Power/Gas/Water/Sewer/Trash. 1 Small Pet Allowed Under 20 Lbs. $300 Pet Deposit $50 Monthly Pet Fee. NO SMOKERS OF ANY KIND.



FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSEDl



(RLNE5768546)