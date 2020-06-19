All apartments in Salt Lake City
211 N 200 W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

211 N 200 W

211 200 West · (801) 897-2265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 N 200 W · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 2 Bd 2 Ba Basement Apt - Beautifully Remodeled Apartment with Separate Entrance and Shared Back Yard.

New Wood Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Blinds, Lighting...

Kitchen has New Appliances. Small Sitting Area. 2 Bedrooms both with Private Bathrooms. Laundry has Washer & Dryer Provided.

Rent $1200 Deposit $1000. Plus Tenant Pays $125 for All Utilities Included. Power/Gas/Water/Sewer/Trash. 1 Small Pet Allowed Under 20 Lbs. $300 Pet Deposit $50 Monthly Pet Fee. NO SMOKERS OF ANY KIND.

FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSEDl

(RLNE5768546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 N 200 W have any available units?
211 N 200 W has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 N 200 W have?
Some of 211 N 200 W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 N 200 W currently offering any rent specials?
211 N 200 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 N 200 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 N 200 W is pet friendly.
Does 211 N 200 W offer parking?
No, 211 N 200 W does not offer parking.
Does 211 N 200 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 N 200 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 N 200 W have a pool?
No, 211 N 200 W does not have a pool.
Does 211 N 200 W have accessible units?
No, 211 N 200 W does not have accessible units.
Does 211 N 200 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 N 200 W does not have units with dishwashers.
