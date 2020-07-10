All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

21 by Urbana

974 E 2100 S · (385) 217-8267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Fairmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1141 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 21 by Urbana.

Amenities

google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $40
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21 by Urbana have any available units?
21 by Urbana has 4 units available starting at $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 by Urbana have?
Some of 21 by Urbana's amenities include google fiber, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 by Urbana currently offering any rent specials?
21 by Urbana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 by Urbana pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 by Urbana is pet friendly.
Does 21 by Urbana offer parking?
Yes, 21 by Urbana offers parking.
Does 21 by Urbana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 by Urbana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 by Urbana have a pool?
No, 21 by Urbana does not have a pool.
Does 21 by Urbana have accessible units?
Yes, 21 by Urbana has accessible units.
Does 21 by Urbana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 by Urbana has units with dishwashers.

