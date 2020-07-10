21 by Urbana.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $40
Storage Details: Storage units available