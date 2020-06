Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Located near the Sugar House Shopping Center, this 1/bed 1/bath unit puts you close to shopping, libraries, parks, and freeway access. Just 10 minutes from downtown and 35 minutes from 6 of Utah's world class mountain resorts, this location offers the best of both worlds. PETS WELCOME!