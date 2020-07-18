All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 1557 West 200 South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
1557 West 200 South
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

1557 West 200 South

1557 200 South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Poplar Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1557 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Poplar Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
This is a self showing property through Rently.
Rent $850, Base Deposit $1000 ($850 is refundable). Deposit to Hold $650 ($500 applies toward Base Deposit. Available 7/7/2020.
Close to downtown, Cute Condo with open floor plan, 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom located on the 2nd floor. New carpet, plus ceramic tile floors in entry, kitchen and bathroom, full blinds and good closet space. Stackable washer dryer hookups, ceiling fans in dining area and Master bedroom. Master has two closets. Kitchen has lazy Susan, microwave, flat top glass stove/oven, sink sprayer arm, dishwasher, refrigerator and lots of cupboards. Bathroom has tile tub surround, large mirror, and bathroom wall cabinet. Rooms have electric baseboard heating with controls in each room, very convenient! Wall unit A/C for those summer days. Tenant pays gas and electric. HOA has a swimming pool and reservable clubhouse for gatherings. With 1 assigned covered and 1 unassigned uncovered parking space in gated community. No pets.
All payments prior to move in need to be cashier's check or money order, then we accept personal checks thereafter. We require all tenants to have renters insurance. Only non-smoking tenants considered. Base Security deposit is with good credit,provable income and a good tenant history, if any of those components are lacking then the deposit will be increased. We check credit and criminal background. We don't accept anyone that has a recent previous eviction (past 5 years) or recent criminal background (past 5 years) that would be considered dangerous to the property or other tenants or neighbors.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 West 200 South have any available units?
1557 West 200 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1557 West 200 South have?
Some of 1557 West 200 South's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 West 200 South currently offering any rent specials?
1557 West 200 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 West 200 South pet-friendly?
No, 1557 West 200 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 1557 West 200 South offer parking?
Yes, 1557 West 200 South offers parking.
Does 1557 West 200 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 West 200 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 West 200 South have a pool?
Yes, 1557 West 200 South has a pool.
Does 1557 West 200 South have accessible units?
No, 1557 West 200 South does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 West 200 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1557 West 200 South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Marmalade
439 S 200 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
The Morton
245 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Quattro
385 S 400 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University