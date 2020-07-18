1557 West 200 South

Amenities

This is a self showing property through Rently.

Rent $850, Base Deposit $1000 ($850 is refundable). Deposit to Hold $650 ($500 applies toward Base Deposit. Available 7/7/2020.

Close to downtown, Cute Condo with open floor plan, 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom located on the 2nd floor. New carpet, plus ceramic tile floors in entry, kitchen and bathroom, full blinds and good closet space. Stackable washer dryer hookups, ceiling fans in dining area and Master bedroom. Master has two closets. Kitchen has lazy Susan, microwave, flat top glass stove/oven, sink sprayer arm, dishwasher, refrigerator and lots of cupboards. Bathroom has tile tub surround, large mirror, and bathroom wall cabinet. Rooms have electric baseboard heating with controls in each room, very convenient! Wall unit A/C for those summer days. Tenant pays gas and electric. HOA has a swimming pool and reservable clubhouse for gatherings. With 1 assigned covered and 1 unassigned uncovered parking space in gated community. No pets.

All payments prior to move in need to be cashier's check or money order, then we accept personal checks thereafter. We require all tenants to have renters insurance. Only non-smoking tenants considered. Base Security deposit is with good credit,provable income and a good tenant history, if any of those components are lacking then the deposit will be increased. We check credit and criminal background. We don't accept anyone that has a recent previous eviction (past 5 years) or recent criminal background (past 5 years) that would be considered dangerous to the property or other tenants or neighbors.

