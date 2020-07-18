123 E. Second Avenue #P1

Amenities
Penthouse Condo in Downtown Salt Lake - Amazing views of City Creek canyon, the Capitol Building, and downtown Salt Lake from this top floor high rise penthouse. The location is unbeatable. This is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom penthouse with 2 balconies and a den(bonus room). Located in Canyon Road Towers. There is a pool, tennis courts, and exercise room.
1 assigned garage parking spot.
Tenant pays $573/mo HOA fee which includes all utilities!
No smoking, no pet building.
Call 801-473-1127 to make an appointment to view this property today! Apply online at www.ameritrue.com/vacancies
Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3525400)