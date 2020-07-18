All apartments in Salt Lake City
123 E. Second Avenue #P1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

123 E. Second Avenue #P1

123 2nd Avenue · (801) 473-1127
Location

123 2nd Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 · Avail. now

$1,327

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Penthouse Condo in Downtown Salt Lake - Amazing views of City Creek canyon, the Capitol Building, and downtown Salt Lake from this top floor high rise penthouse. The location is unbeatable. This is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom penthouse with 2 balconies and a den(bonus room). Located in Canyon Road Towers. There is a pool, tennis courts, and exercise room.

1 assigned garage parking spot.
Tenant pays $573/mo HOA fee which includes all utilities!
No smoking, no pet building.

Call 801-473-1127 to make an appointment to view this property today! Apply online at www.ameritrue.com/vacancies

Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3525400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 have any available units?
123 E. Second Avenue #P1 has a unit available for $1,327 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 have?
Some of 123 E. Second Avenue #P1's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 currently offering any rent specials?
123 E. Second Avenue #P1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 pet-friendly?
No, 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 offer parking?
Yes, 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 offers parking.
Does 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 have a pool?
Yes, 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 has a pool.
Does 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 have accessible units?
No, 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 E. Second Avenue #P1 does not have units with dishwashers.
