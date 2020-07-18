123 E. Second Avenue #P1

Amenities

Penthouse Condo in Downtown Salt Lake - Amazing views of City Creek canyon, the Capitol Building, and downtown Salt Lake from this top floor high rise penthouse. The location is unbeatable. This is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom penthouse with 2 balconies and a den(bonus room). Located in Canyon Road Towers. There is a pool, tennis courts, and exercise room.



1 assigned garage parking spot.

Tenant pays $573/mo HOA fee which includes all utilities!

No smoking, no pet building.



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent



No Pets Allowed



