123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Unique opportunity to rent this 2 bed/2 bath condo in Canyon Road Towers. This condo has maple cabinets and a full appliance package in the updated kitchen. The dining area and living room offer floor-to-ceiling windows and large patio overlooking the Canyon Road Tower tennis courts and your very own breathtaking view of the foothills. Enjoy the social rooms, indoor private pool, and hot tub with family and friends. Live in the epicenter of Salt Lake and enjoy all that this amazing city has to offer. Walkthrough nearby parks/gardens, take in a show, enjoy the symphony, or dine at the best local restaurants.

Applicants must pass a credit/background/criminal and work history check. The application fee is $30 per adult over the age of 18 living in the home (non-refundable). Applications can be filled out at rockwellpm.com.in one of many outstanding local restaurants, or hike in nearby City Creek Canyon. No pets, please.