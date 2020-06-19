All apartments in Salt Lake City
123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:30 AM

123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814

123 2nd Avenue · (801) 677-1890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 2nd Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Unique opportunity to rent this 2 bed/2 bath condo in Canyon Road Towers. This condo has maple cabinets and a full appliance package in the updated kitchen. The dining area and living room offer floor-to-ceiling windows and large patio overlooking the Canyon Road Tower tennis courts and your very own breathtaking view of the foothills. Enjoy the social rooms, indoor private pool, and hot tub with family and friends. Live in the epicenter of Salt Lake and enjoy all that this amazing city has to offer. Walkthrough nearby parks/gardens, take in a show, enjoy the symphony, or dine at the best local restaurants.
Applicants must pass a credit/background/criminal and work history check. The application fee is $30 per adult over the age of 18 living in the home (non-refundable). Applications can be filled out at rockwellpm.com.in one of many outstanding local restaurants, or hike in nearby City Creek Canyon. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 have any available units?
123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 have?
Some of 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 currently offering any rent specials?
123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 pet-friendly?
No, 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 offer parking?
Yes, 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 does offer parking.
Does 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 have a pool?
Yes, 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 has a pool.
Does 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 have accessible units?
No, 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814 does not have units with dishwashers.
