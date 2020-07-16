1110 E 200 S Apt 2

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Cozy retreat, right down the street from the University of Utah!

Beautiful Neighborhood,



For the fastest response, please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property!



Perks:

-NEWLY PAINTED

-Beautiful Entry with front door, in addition to private apartment door

-Alcove custom shelves accenting high ceilings

-Kitchen beautiful lighting, many cabinets; lots of counter-space

-Carpet bedroom and living area

-Additional closet space

-W/D on site

-3 blocks away from President's Circle

-Heart of Downtown just a mile in the opposite direction of the U

-Sprouts market right down the street

-Street parking.



-Bus stop right outside the apartment

-A couple blocks away from Coffee Noir

-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions



Municipal utilities average $15-$25. Electric and gas will be put in your own name!



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.