1110 E 200 S Apt 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

1110 E 200 S Apt 2

1110 200 South · (385) 327-7451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1110 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy retreat, right down the street from the University of Utah!
Beautiful Neighborhood,

For the fastest response, please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property!

Perks:
-NEWLY PAINTED
-Beautiful Entry with front door, in addition to private apartment door
-Alcove custom shelves accenting high ceilings
-Kitchen beautiful lighting, many cabinets; lots of counter-space
-Carpet bedroom and living area
-Additional closet space
-W/D on site
-3 blocks away from President's Circle
-Heart of Downtown just a mile in the opposite direction of the U
-Sprouts market right down the street
-Street parking.

-Bus stop right outside the apartment
-A couple blocks away from Coffee Noir
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

Municipal utilities average $15-$25. Electric and gas will be put in your own name!

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 have any available units?
1110 E 200 S Apt 2 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E 200 S Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 E 200 S Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
