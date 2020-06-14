All apartments in Roosevelt
Find more places like 108 W 200 N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roosevelt, UT
/
108 W 200 N
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

108 W 200 N

108 West 200 North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

108 West 200 North, Roosevelt, UT 84066

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
All UTILITIES INCLUDED! 1 bed 1 bath for 1 person!!! - This cozy small unit is perfect for 1 person. All utilities included so you pay 1 bill each month! Please call our office to schedule a showing! 435-503-8558

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3436069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 W 200 N have any available units?
108 W 200 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roosevelt, UT.
Is 108 W 200 N currently offering any rent specials?
108 W 200 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W 200 N pet-friendly?
No, 108 W 200 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roosevelt.
Does 108 W 200 N offer parking?
No, 108 W 200 N does not offer parking.
Does 108 W 200 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 W 200 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W 200 N have a pool?
No, 108 W 200 N does not have a pool.
Does 108 W 200 N have accessible units?
No, 108 W 200 N does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W 200 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 W 200 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 W 200 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 W 200 N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vernal, UT