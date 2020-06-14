All UTILITIES INCLUDED! 1 bed 1 bath for 1 person!!! - This cozy small unit is perfect for 1 person. All utilities included so you pay 1 bill each month! Please call our office to schedule a showing! 435-503-8558
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 W 200 N have any available units?
108 W 200 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roosevelt, UT.
Is 108 W 200 N currently offering any rent specials?
108 W 200 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.