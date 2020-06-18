All apartments in Provo
Home
/
Provo, UT
/
933 Aspen Loop
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

933 Aspen Loop

933 Aspen Way · No Longer Available
Location

933 Aspen Way, Provo, UT 84606
Provo South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. The main floor features a large living, dining area and a large, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet and quartz countertops. Appliances include dishwasher, gas range and microwave and fridge. Just off the kitchen is a large laundry room including washer and dryer. The main floor also includes a balcony perfect for bbq or sitting and features an overly large 2 car garage with cold storage behind. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including a large master suite and bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. HOA fee is covered by the property owner. The HOA includes sewer, water, landscape maintenance and snow removal.

CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cy5wji4ix1u

Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $1700
Deposit: $1700*
Lease Initiation Fee: $150.00
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

Available June 1, 2020. Apply online at www.utahrentals.com or call / email Elise Jensen at 801-900-3836 / elise@vision-realestate.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4652815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Aspen Loop have any available units?
933 Aspen Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Provo, UT.
What amenities does 933 Aspen Loop have?
Some of 933 Aspen Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Aspen Loop currently offering any rent specials?
933 Aspen Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Aspen Loop pet-friendly?
No, 933 Aspen Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 933 Aspen Loop offer parking?
Yes, 933 Aspen Loop does offer parking.
Does 933 Aspen Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Aspen Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Aspen Loop have a pool?
Yes, 933 Aspen Loop has a pool.
Does 933 Aspen Loop have accessible units?
No, 933 Aspen Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Aspen Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Aspen Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 Aspen Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 Aspen Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
