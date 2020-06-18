Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

932 S Aspen Place Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. The main floor features a large living, dining area and a large, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet and granite countertops. Appliances include dish washer, gas range and microwave and fridge. Just off the kitchen is a large laundry room including washer and dryer. The main floor also includes a balcony perfect for bbq or sitting and features an overly large 2 car garage with cold storage behind. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including a large master suite and bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The basement is finished as well and includes and additional bedroom and full bathroom.



This property is located in Aspen Summit, a new town home community in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. Fantastic location with easy access to the mountains, hiking up Slate Canyon or hiking / biking on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail. Located just minutes from Seven Peaks, BYU, UVU, East Bay Golf Course, Provo Towne Center Mall, easy I-15 access and much more. Tenants have access to the clubhouse including a swimming pool, fitness center and entertainment area.



The HOA fee is covered by the owner and includes sewer, water, landscape maintenance and snow removal. Available July 1st. Apply online at www.vision-realestate.com or call / email Cheri Salazar at (385) 325-2929 or cheri@visionutah.com



Financials:

Rent: $1900/month

Security Deposit: $1900 OAC

One time lease initiation fee: $150

Application Fee: $35/person over 18



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4112863)