Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

932 S Aspen Place

932 S Aspen Pl · No Longer Available
Location

932 S Aspen Pl, Provo, UT 84606
Provo South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
932 S Aspen Place Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. The main floor features a large living, dining area and a large, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet and granite countertops. Appliances include dish washer, gas range and microwave and fridge. Just off the kitchen is a large laundry room including washer and dryer. The main floor also includes a balcony perfect for bbq or sitting and features an overly large 2 car garage with cold storage behind. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including a large master suite and bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The basement is finished as well and includes and additional bedroom and full bathroom.

This property is located in Aspen Summit, a new town home community in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. Fantastic location with easy access to the mountains, hiking up Slate Canyon or hiking / biking on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail. Located just minutes from Seven Peaks, BYU, UVU, East Bay Golf Course, Provo Towne Center Mall, easy I-15 access and much more. Tenants have access to the clubhouse including a swimming pool, fitness center and entertainment area.

The HOA fee is covered by the owner and includes sewer, water, landscape maintenance and snow removal. Available July 1st. Apply online at www.vision-realestate.com or call / email Cheri Salazar at (385) 325-2929 or cheri@visionutah.com

Financials:
Rent: $1900/month
Security Deposit: $1900 OAC
One time lease initiation fee: $150
Application Fee: $35/person over 18

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4112863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

