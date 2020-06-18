All apartments in Provo
Find more places like
888 N 600 W #34.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Provo, UT
/
888 N 600 W #34
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

888 N 600 W #34

888 North 600 West · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Provo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

888 North 600 West, Provo, UT 84604
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 888 N 600 W #34 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
888 N 600 W #34 Available 07/17/20 Recent remodel! Stainless steel Amazing 2 bed 1 bath Condo in the heart of Provo! - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

AMAZING LOCATION!
This Condo just had a full restoration with brand new flooring, paint, appliances fixtures just like a brand new unit!

This 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo in the heart of Provo close to BYU, the new Hospital is across the street, Schools, Dining, Shopping, Recreation, and Fun all within walking distance.

This unit is a bottom floor end unit makes for easy access in and out of the unit.

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Internet, Cable, Electric, & Gas

***Information posted is subject to change and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4913137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 888 N 600 W #34 have any available units?
888 N 600 W #34 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 888 N 600 W #34 have?
Some of 888 N 600 W #34's amenities include 24hr maintenance, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 N 600 W #34 currently offering any rent specials?
888 N 600 W #34 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 N 600 W #34 pet-friendly?
No, 888 N 600 W #34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 888 N 600 W #34 offer parking?
No, 888 N 600 W #34 does not offer parking.
Does 888 N 600 W #34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 N 600 W #34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 N 600 W #34 have a pool?
No, 888 N 600 W #34 does not have a pool.
Does 888 N 600 W #34 have accessible units?
No, 888 N 600 W #34 does not have accessible units.
Does 888 N 600 W #34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 N 600 W #34 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 888 N 600 W #34 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 888 N 600 W #34 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Provo 1 BedroomsProvo 2 BedroomsProvo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProvo 3 BedroomsProvo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Brigham Young University-ProvoSalt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah