Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:07 AM

870 North 600 West

870 North 600 West · (801) 735-1942
Location

870 North 600 West, Provo, UT 84604
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute basement apartment in NW Provo. Large living room with vintage kitchen and full bath. Fun tiled "sunroom" for covered storage for bikes and shoes. Minutes from 500 W and Freeway. No smokers/vapers, no pets. Call/text Leuri, Manager, for details and to schedule a showing. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Insurance required. https://photos.app.goo.gl/ekDQSN8hTR6L1Phs8
Cute Basement apartment in NW Provo. Fun, tiled "sunroom" entry provides covered area for bikes and shoes. Minutes from 500 W and freeway. Lions park a block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 North 600 West have any available units?
870 North 600 West has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 870 North 600 West have?
Some of 870 North 600 West's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 North 600 West currently offering any rent specials?
870 North 600 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 North 600 West pet-friendly?
No, 870 North 600 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 870 North 600 West offer parking?
Yes, 870 North 600 West offers parking.
Does 870 North 600 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 North 600 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 North 600 West have a pool?
No, 870 North 600 West does not have a pool.
Does 870 North 600 West have accessible units?
No, 870 North 600 West does not have accessible units.
Does 870 North 600 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 North 600 West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 North 600 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 North 600 West does not have units with air conditioning.
