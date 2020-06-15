All apartments in Provo
783 S Aspen Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

783 S Aspen Loop

783 S Aspen Loop · (801) 900-3836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

783 S Aspen Loop, Provo, UT 84606
Provo South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 783 S Aspen Loop · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - BRAND NEW beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. The main floor features a large living, dining area and a large, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet and quartz countertops. Appliances include dishwasher, gas range and microwave and fridge. Just off the kitchen is a large laundry room including washer and dryer. The main floor also includes a balcony perfect for bbq or sitting and features an overly large 2 car garage with cold storage behind. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including a large master suite and bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. HOA fee is covered by the property owner. The HOA includes sewer, water, landscape maintenance and snow removal.

CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cy5wji4ix1u

Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $1800
Deposit: $1800*
Lease Initiation Fee: $150.00
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

Available May 5, 2020. Apply online at www.utahrentals.com or call / email Elise Jensen at 801-900-3836 / elise@vision-realestate.com.

(RLNE5662833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 S Aspen Loop have any available units?
783 S Aspen Loop has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 783 S Aspen Loop have?
Some of 783 S Aspen Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 S Aspen Loop currently offering any rent specials?
783 S Aspen Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 S Aspen Loop pet-friendly?
No, 783 S Aspen Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 783 S Aspen Loop offer parking?
Yes, 783 S Aspen Loop does offer parking.
Does 783 S Aspen Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 783 S Aspen Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 S Aspen Loop have a pool?
No, 783 S Aspen Loop does not have a pool.
Does 783 S Aspen Loop have accessible units?
No, 783 S Aspen Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 783 S Aspen Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 S Aspen Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 783 S Aspen Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 783 S Aspen Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
