Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

700 S Meadow Dr

700 South 650 West · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 South 650 West, Provo, UT 84601
Franklin South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 700 S Meadow Dr · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Lovely 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Meadows in Provo. Modern Floor Plan and Perfect Location! - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following:
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: High-Speed Internet, Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information.

COMMUNITY:
The Meadows, located close to downtown Provo, is the perfect combination of downtown living and convenience. The 2-bed, 2-bath condo includes onsite parking as part of your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. This convenient location also allows quick access to I-15, and a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants, not to mention, astonishing views of the Wasatch Mountain Range.

Notable Features of The Meadows:
• Gorgeous Modern Floor Plan
• Combination-Living - Close to Downtown
• Pet-Friendly
• Outstanding Views Year-round

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

(RLNE4103077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

