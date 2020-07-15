700 S Meadow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Lovely 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Meadows in Provo. Modern Floor Plan and Perfect Location! - ADDITIONAL INFO:

Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)



RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: High-Speed Internet, Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

COMMUNITY:

The Meadows, located close to downtown Provo, is the perfect combination of downtown living and convenience. The 2-bed, 2-bath condo includes onsite parking as part of your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. This convenient location also allows quick access to I-15, and a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants, not to mention, astonishing views of the Wasatch Mountain Range.



Notable Features of The Meadows:

• Gorgeous Modern Floor Plan

• Combination-Living - Close to Downtown

• Pet-Friendly

• Outstanding Views Year-round



