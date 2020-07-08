All apartments in Provo
674 West Meadow Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:49 PM

674 West Meadow Drive

674 South 650 West · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

674 South 650 West, Provo, UT 84601
Franklin South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
new construction
The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience. With brand-new construction and never-before-lived-in units, you could be first to claim a corner of this community as your Home. Positioned close to two I-15 freeway entrances. This unit is close access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The Meadows located just walking distance from Frontrunner stop in Provo.

This single-story floor plan provides you with 925 square feet of living space into comfortable and workable sections that function intuitively with how you compartmentalize your life. As you walk in, you immediately enter a spacious and open living room and kitchen area, sporting stylish countertops. This main living floor works wonderfully as a place to entertain guests and has great communal interaction. You’ll find 2 large bedrooms with one attached bath and spacious closets. There’s a laundry utility closet off the kitchen for easy access.

ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: High Speed Internet, Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.

Contact us for a showing of these beautiful new units.

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 7/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 West Meadow Drive have any available units?
674 West Meadow Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 674 West Meadow Drive have?
Some of 674 West Meadow Drive's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 West Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
674 West Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 West Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 674 West Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 674 West Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 674 West Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 674 West Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 674 West Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 West Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 674 West Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 674 West Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 674 West Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 674 West Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 674 West Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 674 West Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 674 West Meadow Drive has units with air conditioning.
