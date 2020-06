Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Luxury living without the luxury price! This newly renovated Aluxa unit is ready for its first family. Very centrally located and blocks away from downtown. Features a full kitchen with appliances, 2 bedrooms and bathrooms, and W/D hookups, it's perfect for a small family starting out, a couple, students, and everyone in between. Come make this home today!



Back/basement unit of 2 unit home. Has separate entrance.