Home
/
Provo, UT
/
2244 North Canyon Road - 204
Last updated April 5 2020 at 2:49 PM

2244 North Canyon Road - 204

2244 North Canyon Road · (801) 979-7129
Location

2244 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT 84604
Rock Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors. Google Fiber WiFi wired. Walk to BYU campus (just north of the byu football stadium). Rocky Mountain Elementary, Centennial Middle School and Timp View High school.

$1350/month includes: Water, Sewer, Trash / Clubhouse and Fitness room. 1 covered parking space.

One time non-refundable $150 move in /out fee required by HOA.

No pets, no smoking. 1 year lease min. Call or Text 385-777-1799 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 have any available units?
2244 North Canyon Road - 204 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 have?
Some of 2244 North Canyon Road - 204's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 currently offering any rent specials?
2244 North Canyon Road - 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 pet-friendly?
No, 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 offer parking?
Yes, 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 does offer parking.
Does 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 have a pool?
No, 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 does not have a pool.
Does 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 have accessible units?
No, 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2244 North Canyon Road - 204 has units with air conditioning.
