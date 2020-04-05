2244 North Canyon Road - 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage google fiber internet access

Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors. Google Fiber WiFi wired. Walk to BYU campus (just north of the byu football stadium). Rocky Mountain Elementary, Centennial Middle School and Timp View High school.



$1350/month includes: Water, Sewer, Trash / Clubhouse and Fitness room. 1 covered parking space.



One time non-refundable $150 move in /out fee required by HOA.



No pets, no smoking. 1 year lease min. Call or Text 385-777-1799 to schedule a tour.