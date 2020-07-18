Sign Up
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:03 AM
2135 N 1000 W
2135 North 900 West
·
(801) 695-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2135 North 900 West, Provo, UT 84604
Carterville
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,400
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2135 N 1000 W have any available units?
2135 N 1000 W has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 2135 N 1000 W currently offering any rent specials?
2135 N 1000 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 N 1000 W pet-friendly?
No, 2135 N 1000 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Provo
.
Does 2135 N 1000 W offer parking?
No, 2135 N 1000 W does not offer parking.
Does 2135 N 1000 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 N 1000 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 N 1000 W have a pool?
No, 2135 N 1000 W does not have a pool.
Does 2135 N 1000 W have accessible units?
No, 2135 N 1000 W does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 N 1000 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 N 1000 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 N 1000 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 N 1000 W does not have units with air conditioning.
