All apartments in Provo
Find more places like 1969 N Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Provo, UT
/
1969 N Canyon Road
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:09 AM

1969 N Canyon Road

1969 North Canyon Road · (801) 735-1942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Provo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1969 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT 84604
Pleasant View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Summer Contract for BYU Contracted Housing for Women. HUGE private bedroom at Timpanogos Gateway across the street from the BYU Football Stadium. Walk to school and football games. Shared apartment with two other roommates. Must be a Student to qualify to live in Contracted Housing. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Presented by Presidio Property Management, Renter's Insurance required.
BYU Contracted Housing for Women. Walking distance to BYU, close to shopping & bus routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1969 N Canyon Road have any available units?
1969 N Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Provo, UT.
What amenities does 1969 N Canyon Road have?
Some of 1969 N Canyon Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1969 N Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1969 N Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1969 N Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 1969 N Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1969 N Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 1969 N Canyon Road does offer parking.
Does 1969 N Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1969 N Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1969 N Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 1969 N Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 1969 N Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 1969 N Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1969 N Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1969 N Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1969 N Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1969 N Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1969 N Canyon Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Provo 1 BedroomsProvo 2 Bedrooms
Provo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProvo 3 Bedrooms
Provo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UT
South Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Herriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Brigham Young University-ProvoSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity