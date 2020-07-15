1709 E Aspen Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

New Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, new, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. The main floor features a large living, dining area and a large, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet and quartz countertops. Appliances include dish washer, gas range and microwave and fridge. Just off the kitchen is a large laundry room including washer and dryer. The main floor also includes a balcony perfect for bbq or sitting and features an overly large 2 car garage with cold storage behind. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including a large master suite and bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. HOA fee is covered by the property owner. The HOA includes sewer, water, landscape maintenance and snow removal.



CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cy5wji4ix1u



Application Fees: $35/person

Rent: $1800

Deposit: $1800*

Lease Initiation Fee: $150

Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

**Renters insurance is required



Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



Available June 22, 2020. Apply online at www.utahrentals.com or call / email Elise Jensen at 801-900-3836 / elise@vision-realestate.com.



No Pets Allowed



