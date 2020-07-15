Amenities

in unit laundry carport accessible

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible carport parking

1330 N 800 W Available 08/01/20 Cozy Cottage in Provo - Are you tired of apartment living? Want a little space between you and the neighbors? This awesome little house is not only affordable and charming but also it is well located close to BYU campus. This will not last long, especially this time of year. We are looking for some awesome tenants who have great rental history and who will keep the home clean and yard mowed.



1 bed

1 bath

Rent: $850

Deposit: $850

Washer & Dryer

Carport



NO SMOKING/NO PETS



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home. Please do not email This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



(RLNE2521142)