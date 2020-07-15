All apartments in Provo
1330 N 800 W

1330 North 800 West · No Longer Available
Location

1330 North 800 West, Provo, UT 84604
River Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
1330 N 800 W Available 08/01/20 Cozy Cottage in Provo - Are you tired of apartment living? Want a little space between you and the neighbors? This awesome little house is not only affordable and charming but also it is well located close to BYU campus. This will not last long, especially this time of year. We are looking for some awesome tenants who have great rental history and who will keep the home clean and yard mowed.

1 bed
1 bath
Rent: $850
Deposit: $850
Washer & Dryer
Carport

NO SMOKING/NO PETS

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home. Please do not email This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

(RLNE2521142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 N 800 W have any available units?
1330 N 800 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Provo, UT.
Is 1330 N 800 W currently offering any rent specials?
1330 N 800 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 N 800 W pet-friendly?
No, 1330 N 800 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1330 N 800 W offer parking?
Yes, 1330 N 800 W offers parking.
Does 1330 N 800 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 N 800 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 N 800 W have a pool?
No, 1330 N 800 W does not have a pool.
Does 1330 N 800 W have accessible units?
Yes, 1330 N 800 W has accessible units.
Does 1330 N 800 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 N 800 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 N 800 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 N 800 W does not have units with air conditioning.
