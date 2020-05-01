108 W 1230 N #119 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Women's Contract available for private Master Bedroom in BYU CONTRACTED HOUSING at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU, along bus routes and lots of restaurants and shopping. Shared bath, and shared parking spot. Must qualify as a Student at a number of accredited institutions of higher learning, or be enrolled in LDS Institute. No pets, no smoking/vaping. Call/Text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Presented by Presidio Property Management