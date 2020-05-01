All apartments in Provo
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:13 AM

108 W 1230 N #119 - 1

108 West Cougar Boulevard · (801) 735-1942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 West Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT 84604
Carterville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Women's Contract available for private Master Bedroom in BYU CONTRACTED HOUSING at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU, along bus routes and lots of restaurants and shopping. Shared bath, and shared parking spot. Must qualify as a Student at a number of accredited institutions of higher learning, or be enrolled in LDS Institute. No pets, no smoking/vaping. Call/Text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Presented by Presidio Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

